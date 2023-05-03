NETI (Eneti Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) closed at $7.77 in the last session, down -4.78% from day before closing price of $8.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533190 shares were traded. NETI stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.75.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NETI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Pareto on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On February 11, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on February 11, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NETI now has a Market Capitalization of 365.60M and an Enterprise Value of 309.94M. As of this moment, Eneti’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NETI has reached a high of $11.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.87.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NETI traded on average about 428.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 734.09k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.27M. Insiders hold about 28.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NETI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 683.74k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.93%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NETI is 0.04, which was 0.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.57.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.79 and a low estimate of -$0.99, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $13.82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.96M to a low estimate of $9.27M. As of the current estimate, Eneti Inc.’s year-ago sales were $22.44M, an estimated decrease of -38.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.56M, a decrease of -35.40% over than the figure of -$38.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.25M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NETI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $141.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $119.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $132.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $199.33M, down -33.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $151.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $158.99M and the low estimate is $147M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.