NVAX (Novavax Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) closed at $7.04 in the last session, down -8.81% from day before closing price of $7.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3504149 shares were traded. NVAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.03.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NVAX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on April 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $10 from $55 previously.

On March 01, 2023, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $10.

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $74 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Glenn Gregory M bought 1,000 shares for $6.50 per share. The transaction valued at 6,500 led to the insider holds 14,473 shares of the business.

Glenn Gregory M bought 2,000 shares of NVAX for $14,088 on Mar 07. The President, R&D now owns 13,473 shares after completing the transaction at $7.04 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Glenn Gregory M, who serves as the President, R&D of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $7.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,454 and bolstered with 11,473 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVAX now has a Market Capitalization of 779.01M and an Enterprise Value of -8.10M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVAX has reached a high of $76.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NVAX traded on average about 5.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.25M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.14M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NVAX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 34.15M with a Short Ratio of 34.15M, compared to 33.24M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 39.63% and a Short% of Float of 39.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.05 and a low estimate of -$3.86, while EPS last year was $2.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.12, with high estimates of -$1.78 and low estimates of -$2.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.44 and -$10.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.57. EPS for the following year is -$2.65, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.39 and -$6.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $94.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $124.46M to a low estimate of $70M. As of the current estimate, Novavax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $703.97M, an estimated decrease of -86.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.58M, a decrease of -1.80% over than the figure of -$86.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $239.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $113.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $552.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $831.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98B, down -58.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $919.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $447M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.