ORC (Orchid Island Capital Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.50, down -5.28% from its previous closing price of $10.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1635289 shares were traded. ORC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.37.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ORC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORC now has a Market Capitalization of 418.22M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORC has reached a high of $15.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.56.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ORC traded 696.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 827.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ORC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.37M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.76% and a Short% of Float of 3.77%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.18, ORC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 21.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 17.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 18.59.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $15.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.6M to a low estimate of $15.24M. As of the current estimate, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.09M, an estimated decrease of -43.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.6M, a decrease of -36.80% over than the figure of -$43.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82.92M, down -22.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $64.3M and the low estimate is $64.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.