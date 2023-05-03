Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) closed the day trading at $3.68 down -2.65% from the previous closing price of $3.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13873226 shares were traded. SIRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SIRI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 261.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 22, 2023, Rosenblatt Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7.40 to $4.80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Salen Kristina sold 44,670 shares for $6.46 per share. The transaction valued at 288,568 led to the insider holds 93,969 shares of the business.

BARRY THOMAS D sold 33,639 shares of SIRI for $214,785 on Nov 11. The Senior VP & Controller now owns 351,369 shares after completing the transaction at $6.38 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, DONNELLY PATRICK L, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of the company, sold 408,274 shares for $6.75 each. As a result, the insider received 2,755,850 and left with 791,342 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIRI now has a Market Capitalization of 14.70B and an Enterprise Value of 24.52B. As of this moment, Sirius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIRI has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9282, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5274.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SIRI traded about 17.70M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SIRI traded about 15.41M shares per day. A total of 3.89B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 658.59M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SIRI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 186.44M with a Short Ratio of 186.44M, compared to 163.91M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.81% and a Short% of Float of 28.96%.

Dividends & Splits

SIRI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.10, up from 0.09 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.01.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $2.24B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.27B to a low estimate of $2.17B. As of the current estimate, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.25B, an estimated decrease of -0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.28B, an increase of 0.10% over than the figure of -$0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.19B.

Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.52B and the low estimate is $9.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.