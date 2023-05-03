The name Constellium SE (CSTM) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) closed at $14.00 down -2.10% from its previous closing price of $14.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1555904 shares were traded. CSTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Constellium SE’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 10, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $21 from $22 previously.

On November 17, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $24.

On September 10, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on September 10, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSTM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.09B and an Enterprise Value of 4.17B. As of this moment, Constellium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSTM has reached a high of $17.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CSTM has traded an average of 1.01M shares per day and 1.02M over the past ten days. A total of 144.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.12M. Insiders hold about 1.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CSTM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.05M, compared to 2.52M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.42% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.05 and $1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $2.28, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.18 and $1.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.19B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.29B to a low estimate of $2.09B. As of the current estimate, Constellium SE’s year-ago sales were $2.32B, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.16B, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.95B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.93B, down -3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.6B and the low estimate is $8.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.