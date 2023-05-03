The name Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Solid Power Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.12, down -2.30% from its previous closing price of $2.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1429732 shares were traded. SLDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SLDP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.80 and its Current Ratio is at 15.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

On December 02, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on December 02, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH bought 214,500 shares for $2.92 per share. The transaction valued at 626,126 led to the insider holds 300,005 shares of the business.

Campbell Douglas M sold 170,000 shares of SLDP for $1,089,700 on Aug 31. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 9,700,214 shares after completing the transaction at $6.41 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $6.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 203,937 and bolstered with 85,505 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLDP now has a Market Capitalization of 513.02M and an Enterprise Value of 199.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -52.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLDP has reached a high of $9.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7908, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2737.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SLDP traded 1.84M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 175.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.91M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SLDP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.69M with a Short Ratio of 8.69M, compared to 8.82M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 4.95%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $3.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.5M to a low estimate of $3M. As of the current estimate, Solid Power Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.2M, an estimated increase of 80.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.08M, an increase of 58.00% less than the figure of $80.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.79M, up 43.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.2M and the low estimate is $18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.