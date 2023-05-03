The name Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) closed at $61.19 down -0.79% from its previous closing price of $61.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3200461 shares were traded. ZM stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on March 24, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On January 23, 2023, MKM Partners Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $75.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $80.Wedbush initiated its Neutral rating on December 15, 2022, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Steckelberg Kelly sold 3,224 shares for $61.70 per share. The transaction valued at 198,920 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Bawa Aparna sold 7,000 shares of ZM for $472,953 on Apr 18. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 39,619 shares after completing the transaction at $67.56 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, Crehan Shane, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 11,049 shares for $68.13 each. As a result, the insider received 752,768 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZM now has a Market Capitalization of 18.05B and an Enterprise Value of 12.73B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 38.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZM has reached a high of $124.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZM has traded an average of 4.18M shares per day and 4.64M over the past ten days. A total of 293.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.01M. Insiders hold about 9.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ZM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 14.61M with a Short Ratio of 14.61M, compared to 12.01M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.97% and a Short% of Float of 5.92%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 26 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.81 and $4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.21. EPS for the following year is $4.35, with 28 analysts recommending between $5.44 and $3.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.08B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.09B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.39B, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.9B and the low estimate is $4.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.