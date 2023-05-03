There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Bilibili Inc. (BILI) can be one of them

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) closed the day trading at $18.79 down -7.12% from the previous closing price of $20.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4712009 shares were traded. BILI stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.76.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BILI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BILI now has a Market Capitalization of 8.75B and an Enterprise Value of 8.13B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILI has reached a high of $30.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.58.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BILI traded about 6.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BILI traded about 3.24M shares per day. A total of 396.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 316.42M. Insiders hold about 3.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BILI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 21.03M with a Short Ratio of 21.03M, compared to 24.12M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.02 and -$1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 26 analysts recommending between $0.16 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $745.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $856.86M to a low estimate of $729.91M. As of the current estimate, Bilibili Inc.’s year-ago sales were $702.25M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $833.09M, an increase of 22.10% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $875.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $791.87M.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.17B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.88B and the low estimate is $3.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.