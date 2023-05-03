There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Safehold Inc. (SAFE) can be one of them

The closing price of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) was $26.60 for the day, down -0.82% from the previous closing price of $26.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 524412 shares were traded. SAFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.26.

Our analysis of SAFE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 104.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

SMBC Nikko Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on September 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $33.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAFE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.77B and an Enterprise Value of 1.93B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.91.

Over the past 52 weeks, SAFE has reached a high of $51.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.55.

SAFE traded an average of 468.55K shares per day over the past three months and 399.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.29M. Shares short for SAFE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.34M with a Short Ratio of 3.34M, compared to 320.99k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.22% and a Short% of Float of 5.69%.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.71, SAFE has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.27%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of -$1.25, while EPS last year was $7.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.59 and -$3.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $1.91, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.06 and $1.53.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.9M to a low estimate of $29.4M. As of the current estimate, Safehold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $31.95M, an estimated increase of 64.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.69M, an increase of 70.00% over than the figure of $64.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.04M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $350M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $312.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $331.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $158.05M, up 110.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $385.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $432M and the low estimate is $355.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.