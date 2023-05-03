There is a good chance aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $2.10 in the prior trading day, aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) closed at $1.98, down -5.71%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 677259 shares were traded. LIFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LIFE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 12, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On September 21, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $19.

On May 10, 2021, Laidlaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Laidlaw initiated its Buy rating on May 10, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Broadfoot Jill Marie sold 1,566 shares for $2.36 per share. The transaction valued at 3,696 led to the insider holds 15,460 shares of the business.

Shukla Sanjay bought 10,000 shares of LIFE for $21,405 on Nov 21. The President and CEO now owns 50,798 shares after completing the transaction at $2.14 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Shukla Sanjay, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $2.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 43,164 and bolstered with 40,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIFE now has a Market Capitalization of 105.79M and an Enterprise Value of 51.18M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.93 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIFE has reached a high of $4.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0152, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5516.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 510.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.3M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 29.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.14M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LIFE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 399.49k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 240.92k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.64, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.94 and -$2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.54. EPS for the following year is -$1.59, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.85 and -$2.99.