There is a good chance Blackstone Inc. (BX) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $88.75 in the prior trading day, Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) closed at $84.66, down -4.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6348805 shares were traded. BX stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.23.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $104 to $105.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $88 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 1,810,400 shares for $30.03 per share. The transaction valued at 54,360,013 led to the insider holds 7,002,347 shares of the business.

Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 180,000 shares of BX for $5,512,752 on Apr 17. The 10% Owner now owns 8,812,747 shares after completing the transaction at $30.63 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, Blackstone Holdings III L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 91,100 shares for $30.53 each. As a result, the insider received 2,781,046 and left with 8,992,747 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BX now has a Market Capitalization of 68.58B. As of this moment, Blackstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 102.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BX has reached a high of $122.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.94.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.64M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 742.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 706.85M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 24.02M with a Short Ratio of 24.02M, compared to 21.17M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 3.38%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BX’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.90, compared to 3.90 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.43.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $1.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.84 and $4.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.42. EPS for the following year is $5.98, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.35 and $5.54.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $2.42B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.49B to a low estimate of $2.36B. As of the current estimate, Blackstone Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.15B, an estimated decrease of -41.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.9B, an increase of 11.70% over than the figure of -$41.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.83B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.59B, down -10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.39B and the low estimate is $14.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.