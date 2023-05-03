There is a good chance NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) closed at $1.47 in the last session, down -10.37% from day before closing price of $1.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 814061 shares were traded. NMTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4501.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NMTC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on March 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $6 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Christianson Mark sold 12,711 shares for $1.50 per share. The transaction valued at 19,092 led to the insider holds 337,494 shares of the business.

Christianson Mark sold 11,667 shares of NMTC for $17,600 on Mar 22. The Business Development Director now owns 350,205 shares after completing the transaction at $1.51 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Christianson Mark, who serves as the Business Development Director of the company, sold 2,122 shares for $1.60 each. As a result, the insider received 3,405 and left with 361,872 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NMTC now has a Market Capitalization of 30.76M and an Enterprise Value of 23.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 92.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMTC has reached a high of $2.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6179, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5750.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NMTC traded on average about 198.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 218.82k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.46M. Insiders hold about 17.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NMTC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 395.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 36.49k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 2.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $250k. It ranges from a high estimate of $300k to a low estimate of $200k. As of the current estimate, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $37k, an estimated increase of 575.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $350k, an increase of 993.70% over than the figure of $575.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $400k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $300k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NMTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $171k, up 894.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.7M and the low estimate is $3.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 264.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.