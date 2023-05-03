There Is Still Room For Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) was $0.40 for the day, up 2.15% from the previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0085 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1610189 shares were traded. ALLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4090 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3625.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALLR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.21M and an Enterprise Value of 4.91M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLR has reached a high of $118.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2378, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.4687.

Shares Statistics:

ALLR traded an average of 2.56M shares per day over the past three months and 4.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 0.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.24M. Insiders hold about 0.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 138.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 5.62k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.15% and a Short% of Float of 14.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$7.72, with high estimates of -$7.72 and low estimates of -$7.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$30.58 and -$30.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$30.58. EPS for the following year is -$19.82, with 1 analysts recommending between -$19.82 and -$19.82.