There Is Still Room For Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) was $26.93 for the day, down -6.56% from the previous closing price of $28.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16331692 shares were traded. CFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CFG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $33 from $37 previously.

On January 03, 2023, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $45.

On December 21, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on December 21, 2022, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Subramaniam Shivan S. bought 3,300 shares for $28.79 per share. The transaction valued at 95,007 led to the insider holds 66,263 shares of the business.

Cummings Kevin sold 90,689 shares of CFG for $3,899,627 on Feb 10. The Director now owns 455,789 shares after completing the transaction at $43.00 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Cummings Kevin, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 81,151 shares for $44.40 each. As a result, the insider received 3,603,104 and left with 455,789 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CFG now has a Market Capitalization of 14.77B. As of this moment, Citizens’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFG has reached a high of $44.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.56.

Shares Statistics:

CFG traded an average of 8.01M shares per day over the past three months and 13.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 493.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 479.14M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CFG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 18.22M with a Short Ratio of 18.22M, compared to 10.34M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 4.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.65, CFG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.92.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.7 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.37. EPS for the following year is $4.35, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.87 and $3.74.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.17B to a low estimate of $2.1B. As of the current estimate, Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2B, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.13B, a decrease of -0.30% less than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.1B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.02B, up 5.90% from the average estimate.