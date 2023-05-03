There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF).

In the latest session, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) closed at $11.82 down -3.98% from its previous closing price of $12.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 813914 shares were traded. FCF stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 29, 2022, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on August 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when CHARLEY RAY T bought 3,900 shares for $12.85 per share. The transaction valued at 50,115 led to the insider holds 325,074 shares of the business.

CHARLEY RAY T bought 8,000 shares of FCF for $104,240 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 321,174 shares after completing the transaction at $13.03 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, CHARLEY RAY T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $13.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,040 and bolstered with 313,174 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FCF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.23B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCF has reached a high of $16.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.97.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FCF has traded an average of 881.90K shares per day and 663.68k over the past ten days. A total of 93.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.72M. Insiders hold about 1.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FCF as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.38M, compared to 2.53M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 3.09%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FCF is 0.50, from 0.49 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.30. The current Payout Ratio is 34.70% for FCF, which recently paid a dividend on May 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 18, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.75 and $1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.61. EPS for the following year is $1.61, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $1.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $125.12M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $129.7M to a low estimate of $121.67M. As of the current estimate, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $98.17M, an estimated increase of 27.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $125.28M, an increase of 15.70% less than the figure of $27.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $128M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $122.32M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $508.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $484.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $495.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $410.93M, up 20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $501.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $520.35M and the low estimate is $480.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.