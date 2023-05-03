There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI).

As of close of business last night, PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s stock clocked out at $59.85, down -1.47% from its previous closing price of $60.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563322 shares were traded. PFSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.37.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PFSI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $55 to $58.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on December 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when SPECTOR DAVID sold 15,000 shares for $59.71 per share. The transaction valued at 895,713 led to the insider holds 420,604 shares of the business.

Hendry Gregory L sold 2,018 shares of PFSI for $116,883 on Mar 30. The MD, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 47,182 shares after completing the transaction at $57.92 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Perotti Daniel Stanley, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,523 shares for $57.13 each. As a result, the insider received 144,131 and left with 30,343 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PFSI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.12B and an Enterprise Value of 13.58B. As of this moment, PennyMac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFSI has reached a high of $73.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PFSI traded 420.94K shares on average per day over the past three months and 413.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.96M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PFSI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.74M, compared to 2.3M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.46% and a Short% of Float of 12.46%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, PFSI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $2.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.71, with high estimates of $1.87 and low estimates of $1.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.54 and $4.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.7. EPS for the following year is $8.98, with 6 analysts recommending between $10.28 and $7.52.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $385.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $417.53M to a low estimate of $351.1M. As of the current estimate, PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $511.51M, an estimated decrease of -24.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $416.52M, an increase of 2.30% over than the figure of -$24.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $453.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $384.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.99B, down -22.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.02B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.