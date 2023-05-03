There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM).

In the latest session, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) closed at $3.72 up 2.76% from its previous closing price of $3.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 906762 shares were traded. SVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Alliance Global Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 11, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SVM now has a Market Capitalization of 713.39M and an Enterprise Value of 503.81M. As of this moment, Silvercorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SVM has reached a high of $4.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4988, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9248.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SVM has traded an average of 1.29M shares per day and 1.21M over the past ten days. A total of 176.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.35M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SVM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.43M with a Short Ratio of 1.43M, compared to 1.34M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SVM is 0.03, from 0.03 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.72.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $33.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $33.3M to a low estimate of $33.3M. As of the current estimate, Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41.59M, an estimated decrease of -19.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.1M, an increase of 0.80% over than the figure of -$19.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SVM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $207.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $205M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $206.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $217.92M, down -5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $209.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $226.6M and the low estimate is $192M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.