There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Nextracker Inc. (NXT)

The closing price of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) was $29.68 for the day, down -3.85% from the previous closing price of $30.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1233827 shares were traded. NXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.09.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NXT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 158.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on May 01, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On April 11, 2023, Johnson Rice started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $39.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 29, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $40.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.60B and an Enterprise Value of 1.50B. As of this moment, Nextracker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXT has reached a high of $37.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.27.

Shares Statistics:

NXT traded an average of 1.61M shares per day over the past three months and 709.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.88M. Shares short for NXT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.79M, compared to 1.71M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $0.76.