This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK)

In the latest session, Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) closed at $10.75 down -4.95% from its previous closing price of $11.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4334898 shares were traded. CRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.53.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Comstock Resources Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on April 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $10 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when BURNS ROLAND O bought 10,000 shares for $9.90 per share. The transaction valued at 98,988 led to the insider holds 960,430 shares of the business.

BURNS ROLAND O bought 10,000 shares of CRK for $100,000 on Mar 23. The President & CFO now owns 950,430 shares after completing the transaction at $10.00 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, McGough Patrick, who serves as the Vice President of Operations of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $10.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 201,000 and bolstered with 126,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRK now has a Market Capitalization of 3.11B and an Enterprise Value of 5.30B. As of this moment, Comstock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRK has reached a high of $22.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRK has traded an average of 5.16M shares per day and 3.75M over the past ten days. A total of 247.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.85M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CRK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 20.38M with a Short Ratio of 20.38M, compared to 19.75M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.34% and a Short% of Float of 22.41%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CRK is 0.50, from 0.12 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.42%. The current Payout Ratio is 2.70% for CRK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.91 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.15. EPS for the following year is $1.97, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.34 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $448.43M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $601M to a low estimate of $374.4M. As of the current estimate, Comstock Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $524.84M, an estimated decrease of -14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $409.98M, a decrease of -52.30% less than the figure of -$14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $545M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $293.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.63B, down -49.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.98B and the low estimate is $1.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.