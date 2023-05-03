This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: NIO Inc. (NIO)

As of close of business last night, NIO Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.45, down -4.61% from its previous closing price of $7.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53730325 shares were traded. NIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.33.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NIO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $14 previously.

On March 02, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NIO now has a Market Capitalization of 15.23B and an Enterprise Value of 13.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NIO has reached a high of $24.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.98.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NIO traded 43.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 49.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.64B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.54B. Shares short for NIO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 98.29M with a Short Ratio of 98.29M, compared to 94.63M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

