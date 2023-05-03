Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of KeyCorp (KEY)

The closing price of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) was $9.71 for the day, down -9.42% from the previous closing price of $10.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 44586106 shares were traded. KEY stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.57.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of KEY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on March 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when Hipple Richard J bought 2,200 shares for $10.66 per share. The transaction valued at 23,452 led to the insider holds 68,374 shares of the business.

Alexander Victor B bought 8,500 shares of KEY for $100,555 on Apr 21. The Head of Consumer Bank now owns 117,196 shares after completing the transaction at $11.83 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, GILLIS RUTH ANN M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $12.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,900 and bolstered with 42,961 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KEY now has a Market Capitalization of 11.26B. As of this moment, KeyCorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KEY has reached a high of $20.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.86.

Shares Statistics:

KEY traded an average of 24.37M shares per day over the past three months and 29.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 935.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 931.58M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KEY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 29.19M with a Short Ratio of 29.19M, compared to 28.26M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 3.55%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, KEY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.82. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.10. The current Payout Ratio is 35.20% for KEY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 08, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.79B to a low estimate of $1.69B. As of the current estimate, KeyCorp’s year-ago sales were $1.79B, an estimated decrease of -3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.76B, a decrease of -6.80% less than the figure of -$3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KEY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.27B, down -4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.65B and the low estimate is $6.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.