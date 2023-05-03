Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)

The closing price of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) was $51.96 for the day, down -5.89% from the previous closing price of $55.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 600552 shares were traded. NFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.85.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NFG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Scotiabank Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Sector Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $91 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when KRAEMER RONALD C sold 1,390 shares for $70.00 per share. The transaction valued at 97,306 led to the insider holds 45,995 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NFG now has a Market Capitalization of 5.28B and an Enterprise Value of 7.77B. As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFG has reached a high of $75.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.94.

Shares Statistics:

NFG traded an average of 501.34K shares per day over the past three months and 543.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.31M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NFG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.25M, compared to 3.36M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.54% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.88, NFG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.90. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.41. The current Payout Ratio is 21.30% for NFG, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 09, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.62 and a low estimate of $1.52, while EPS last year was $1.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.44 and $4.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.1. EPS for the following year is $5.61, with 5 analysts recommending between $6.15 and $4.66.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $751.94M to a low estimate of $628M. As of the current estimate, National Fuel Gas Company’s year-ago sales were $701.72M, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $510.06M, an increase of 1.50% over than the figure of -$0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $569.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $455.64M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.19B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.71B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.