Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of SES AI Corporation (SES)

The closing price of SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) was $1.49 for the day, down -5.10% from the previous closing price of $1.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 882715 shares were traded. SES stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4900.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SES’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.50 and its Current Ratio is at 20.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Hu Qichao sold 69,872 shares for $1.65 per share. The transaction valued at 115,331 led to the insider holds 1,350,607 shares of the business.

Son Yongkyu sold 37,381 shares of SES for $61,697 on Apr 28. The CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER now owns 583,862 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Gan Hong, who serves as the CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER of the company, sold 37,261 shares for $1.65 each. As a result, the insider received 61,503 and left with 451,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SES now has a Market Capitalization of 934.00M and an Enterprise Value of 555.98M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SES has reached a high of $7.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6152, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0616.

Shares Statistics:

SES traded an average of 600.30K shares per day over the past three months and 1.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 310.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.09M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SES as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.57M with a Short Ratio of 4.57M, compared to 4.75M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.48.