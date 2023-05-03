UDMY (Udemy Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ: UDMY) closed at $8.83 down -4.95% from its previous closing price of $9.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1208568 shares were traded. UDMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.64.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Udemy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $13 previously.

On March 30, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.

On March 17, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on March 17, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when Bali Eren sold 2,638 shares for $9.04 per share. The transaction valued at 23,848 led to the insider holds 1,811,648 shares of the business.

Bali Eren sold 10,462 shares of UDMY for $94,158 on Apr 11. The Director now owns 1,814,286 shares after completing the transaction at $9.00 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Bali Eren, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,900 shares for $9.00 each. As a result, the insider received 17,100 and left with 1,824,748 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UDMY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.31B and an Enterprise Value of 856.23M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UDMY has reached a high of $17.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UDMY has traded an average of 515.55K shares per day and 495.35k over the past ten days. A total of 143.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.49M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UDMY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.24M, compared to 2.52M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.90%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is $0, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $170.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $172M to a low estimate of $170M. As of the current estimate, Udemy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $152.22M, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $173.68M, an increase of 13.40% over than the figure of $12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $176.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170.38M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UDMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $729.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $715M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $721.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $629.1M, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $885.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $918.36M and the low estimate is $853.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.