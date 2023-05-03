Update from Capital One Financial Corporation (COF): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) was $89.55 for the day, down -3.89% from the previous closing price of $93.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6384640 shares were traded. COF stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.29.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of COF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $120 to $100.

Stephens Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on January 05, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $79.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Blinde Neal sold 8,000 shares for $115.16 per share. The transaction valued at 921,280 led to the insider holds 121,472 shares of the business.

FAIRBANK RICHARD D sold 12,537 shares of COF for $1,438,871 on Nov 14. The Chairman and CEO now owns 3,757,022 shares after completing the transaction at $114.77 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, West Kara, who serves as the Chief Audit Officer of the company, sold 606 shares for $114.63 each. As a result, the insider received 69,466 and left with 7,793 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COF now has a Market Capitalization of 37.21B. As of this moment, Capital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COF has reached a high of $134.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.22.

Shares Statistics:

COF traded an average of 3.06M shares per day over the past three months and 3.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 382.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 377.50M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for COF as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.72M with a Short Ratio of 7.72M, compared to 6.42M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.40, COF has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.74. The current Payout Ratio is 11.80% for COF, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4 and a low estimate of $2.79, while EPS last year was $4.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.44, with high estimates of $3.82 and low estimates of $2.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.05 and $10.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.17. EPS for the following year is $14.28, with 21 analysts recommending between $16.5 and $11.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.91B to a low estimate of $8.91B. As of the current estimate, Capital One Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.23B, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.38B, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.13B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.25B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.14B and the low estimate is $36.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.