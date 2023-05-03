Update from Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ELDN) was $2.19 for the day, down -4.78% from the previous closing price of $2.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1633715 shares were traded. ELDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1402.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ELDN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 23, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Perrin Steven bought 1,000 shares for $2.60 per share. The transaction valued at 2,597 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELDN now has a Market Capitalization of 33.62M and an Enterprise Value of -22.05M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELDN has reached a high of $3.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3078, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7237.

Shares Statistics:

ELDN traded an average of 46.56K shares per day over the past three months and 304.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.41M. Insiders hold about 10.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ELDN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 15.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 17.41k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.11% and a Short% of Float of 0.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.01 and -$2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.02. EPS for the following year is -$1.75, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.24 and -$2.25.