Update from FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI): A steady trajectory

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) closed the day trading at $2.52 down -4.55% from the previous closing price of $2.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 541462 shares were traded. FTCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FTCI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On March 15, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $2 to $3.50.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on July 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2 to $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Hunkler Sean sold 6,407 shares for $2.75 per share. The transaction valued at 17,619 led to the insider holds 670,265 shares of the business.

Morris Robert Phelps sold 1,579 shares of FTCI for $4,342 on Apr 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 195,426 shares after completing the transaction at $2.75 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, Behnen Cathy, who serves as the CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of the company, sold 835 shares for $2.79 each. As a result, the insider received 2,330 and left with 152,619 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTCI now has a Market Capitalization of 286.73M and an Enterprise Value of 243.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTCI has reached a high of $6.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5430, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9880.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FTCI traded about 1.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FTCI traded about 1.01M shares per day. A total of 103.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.98M. Insiders hold about 11.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FTCI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.46M with a Short Ratio of 6.46M, compared to 4.29M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 10.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.33 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $38.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.36M to a low estimate of $37.68M. As of the current estimate, FTC Solar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $49.55M, an estimated decrease of -22.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $55.38M, an increase of 80.30% over than the figure of -$22.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $92.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.25M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $400.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $226.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $278.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $123.07M, up 126.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $483.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $649.66M and the low estimate is $327.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 73.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.