Update from Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) was $0.07 for the day, down -8.13% from the previous closing price of $0.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0059 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14344330 shares were traded. PBTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0789 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0640.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PBTS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBTS now has a Market Capitalization of 34.05M and an Enterprise Value of 35.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBTS has reached a high of $2.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.0910, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4498.

Shares Statistics:

PBTS traded an average of 18.05M shares per day over the past three months and 28.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 225.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.80M. Insiders hold about 31.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.35% stake in the company. Shares short for PBTS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.81M with a Short Ratio of 12.81M, compared to 11.44M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 2.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.