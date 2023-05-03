Update from Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO): A steady trajectory

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) closed the day trading at $22.50 down -6.99% from the previous closing price of $24.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 769092 shares were traded. QTWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.36.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QTWO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on March 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $25 from $60 previously.

On January 31, 2023, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $32.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on November 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Seale R. H. sold 22,300 shares for $23.52 per share. The transaction valued at 524,496 led to the insider holds 537,854 shares of the business.

Seale R. H. sold 22,300 shares of QTWO for $507,102 on Mar 20. The Director now owns 560,154 shares after completing the transaction at $22.74 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Flake Matthew P, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 55,523 shares for $32.06 each. As a result, the insider received 1,780,067 and left with 504,769 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QTWO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.33B and an Enterprise Value of 1.63B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -43.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QTWO has reached a high of $55.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.58.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QTWO traded about 704.35K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QTWO traded about 575.98k shares per day. A total of 57.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.31M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.07% stake in the company. Shares short for QTWO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.67M, compared to 1.61M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $150.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $151.5M to a low estimate of $148.88M. As of the current estimate, Q2 Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $134.31M, an estimated increase of 12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $156.55M, an increase of 11.40% less than the figure of $12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $158.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $153.25M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QTWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $639.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $619.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $634.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $565.32M, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $717.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $737.95M and the low estimate is $663.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.