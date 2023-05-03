What shareholders can do to beat the market with Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) stock

As of close of business last night, Coeur Mining Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.39, up 2.42% from its previous closing price of $3.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6361713 shares were traded. CDE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CDE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when THOMPSON J KENNETH bought 10,000 shares for $2.93 per share. The transaction valued at 29,287 led to the insider holds 234,122 shares of the business.

Gress Randy bought 20,000 shares of CDE for $58,580 on Feb 24. The Director now owns 205,213 shares after completing the transaction at $2.93 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.49B and an Enterprise Value of 1.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDE has reached a high of $4.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4788, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4098.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CDE traded 5.65M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 282.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.60M. Insiders hold about 1.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CDE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 11.33M with a Short Ratio of 11.33M, compared to 12.44M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 3.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $175.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $175.13M to a low estimate of $175.13M. As of the current estimate, Coeur Mining Inc.’s year-ago sales were $188.4M, an estimated decrease of -7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $198.62M, a decrease of -2.70% over than the figure of -$7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $198.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $198.62M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $901.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $822M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $862.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $785.64M, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $962.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $879M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.