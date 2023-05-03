What shareholders can do to beat the market with DLocal Limited (DLO) stock

In the latest session, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) closed at $13.42 down -2.68% from its previous closing price of $13.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 869196 shares were traded. DLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.38.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DLocal Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 03, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DLO now has a Market Capitalization of 4.19B and an Enterprise Value of 3.94B. As of this moment, DLocal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLO has reached a high of $33.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DLO has traded an average of 1.57M shares per day and 1.04M over the past ten days. A total of 296.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.61M. Insiders hold about 11.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DLO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.77M with a Short Ratio of 8.77M, compared to 9.2M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.99% and a Short% of Float of 11.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $132.88M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $136.43M to a low estimate of $126.63M. As of the current estimate, DLocal Limited’s year-ago sales were $87.45M, an estimated increase of 51.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $144.8M, an increase of 43.10% less than the figure of $51.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $152.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $137.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $682M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $567.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $628.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $418.93M, up 49.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $867.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $710.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.