What shareholders can do to beat the market with Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) stock

As of close of business last night, Fluence Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.94, down -2.64% from its previous closing price of $17.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1019856 shares were traded. FLNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.58.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FLNC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on April 17, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On April 06, 2023, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 05, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Boll Rebecca sold 71,158 shares for $19.62 per share. The transaction valued at 1,396,319 led to the insider holds 30,395 shares of the business.

Boll Rebecca sold 19,706 shares of FLNC for $378,958 on Mar 02. The SVP & Chief Product Officer now owns 101,553 shares after completing the transaction at $19.23 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Fehr Dennis, who serves as the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,576 shares for $18.64 each. As a result, the insider received 290,405 and left with 30,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLNC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.45B and an Enterprise Value of 2.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLNC has reached a high of $26.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FLNC traded 1.19M shares on average per day over the past three months and 817.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.64M. Insiders hold about 66.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FLNC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.72M with a Short Ratio of 6.72M, compared to 6.42M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.79% and a Short% of Float of 17.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.29 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $402.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $552.24M to a low estimate of $319M. As of the current estimate, Fluence Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $342.72M, an estimated increase of 17.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $493.37M, an increase of 106.40% over than the figure of $17.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $568.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $371.22M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 41.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.63B and the low estimate is $1.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.