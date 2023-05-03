What shareholders can do to beat the market with The Gap Inc. (GPS) stock

As of close of business last night, The Gap Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.91, down -2.41% from its previous closing price of $9.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8749647 shares were traded. GPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GPS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Breitbard Mark sold 22,918 shares for $8.78 per share. The transaction valued at 201,268 led to the insider holds 123,985 shares of the business.

Breitbard Mark sold 3,457 shares of GPS for $33,153 on Mar 16. The President & CEO, Gap Brand now owns 123,985 shares after completing the transaction at $9.59 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Breitbard Mark, who serves as the President & CEO, Gap Brand of the company, sold 7,874 shares for $9.66 each. As a result, the insider received 76,085 and left with 127,442 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.80B and an Enterprise Value of 8.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPS has reached a high of $15.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.12.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GPS traded 8.78M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 367.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.49M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GPS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 29.86M with a Short Ratio of 29.86M, compared to 37.08M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.12% and a Short% of Float of 19.15%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, GPS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $3.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.34B to a low estimate of $3.25B. As of the current estimate, The Gap Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.48B, an estimated decrease of -5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.68B, a decrease of -4.70% over than the figure of -$5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.57B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.62B, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.88B and the low estimate is $14.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.