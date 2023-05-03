Which analyst expects Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) closed at $119.41 down -0.23% from its previous closing price of $119.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 511116 shares were traded. ARCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arch Resources Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $225 from $160 previously.

On September 29, 2021, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $62 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Klein Rosemary L sold 1,549 shares for $165.00 per share. The transaction valued at 255,585 led to the insider holds 7,999 shares of the business.

Klein Rosemary L sold 2,477 shares of ARCH for $391,453 on Feb 28. The Sr. VP, General Counsel & Sec now owns 9,548 shares after completing the transaction at $158.03 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Ziegler John A., who serves as the Sr. VP & Chief Admin Officer of the company, sold 4,079 shares for $151.61 each. As a result, the insider received 618,423 and left with 27,207 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARCH now has a Market Capitalization of 2.29B and an Enterprise Value of 2.22B. As of this moment, Arch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARCH has reached a high of $167.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 137.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 141.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARCH has traded an average of 486.58K shares per day and 452.06k over the past ten days. A total of 17.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.13M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.15% stake in the company. Shares short for ARCH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 1.49M, compared to 1.77M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.94% and a Short% of Float of 9.10%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ARCH is 1.00, from 25.11 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 20.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%. The current Payout Ratio is 1.50% for ARCH, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.2 and a low estimate of $9.35, while EPS last year was $12.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.82, with high estimates of $10.41 and low estimates of $6.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $48.44 and $31.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $36.83. EPS for the following year is $29.15, with 5 analysts recommending between $48.27 and $18.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $869.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $878.67M to a low estimate of $700M. As of the current estimate, Arch Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $867.94M, an estimated increase of 0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $760.1M, a decrease of -32.90% less than the figure of $0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $823.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $659M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.72B, down -13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.39B and the low estimate is $2.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.