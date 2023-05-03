Which analyst expects Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) closed at $8.48 down -2.75% from its previous closing price of $8.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2073535 shares were traded. MCW stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mister Car Wash Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on October 04, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On October 04, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on August 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Chimienti Mayra Idali sold 23,102 shares for $9.54 per share. The transaction valued at 220,393 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Chimienti Mayra Idali sold 20,000 shares of MCW for $190,800 on Dec 07. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 281,540 shares after completing the transaction at $9.54 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, Lindsay Casey Penn, who serves as the VP, Corporate Development of the company, sold 36,978 shares for $9.00 each. As a result, the insider received 332,802 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.68B and an Enterprise Value of 4.33B. As of this moment, Mister’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCW has reached a high of $14.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MCW has traded an average of 1.35M shares per day and 1.5M over the past ten days. A total of 305.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 301.12M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.32% stake in the company. Shares short for MCW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.91M with a Short Ratio of 12.91M, compared to 14.95M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 15.17%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $230.09M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $234.1M to a low estimate of $223.81M. As of the current estimate, Mister Car Wash Inc.’s year-ago sales were $219.42M, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $241.08M, an increase of 7.10% over than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $249.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $237.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $957M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $929.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $942.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $876.51M, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $987M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.