WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) closed the day trading at $44.62 down -1.78% from the previous closing price of $45.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2238376 shares were traded. WSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.61.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WSC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $49.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on March 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Soultz Bradley Lee bought 5,000 shares for $50.47 per share. The transaction valued at 252,325 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

DAVIS ERIKA T bought 2,950 shares of WSC for $149,418 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 6,313 shares after completing the transaction at $50.65 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Soultz Bradley Lee, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $46.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 234,400 and bolstered with 431,683 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WSC now has a Market Capitalization of 8.72B and an Enterprise Value of 12.01B. As of this moment, WillScot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WSC has reached a high of $53.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WSC traded about 2.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WSC traded about 3.09M shares per day. A total of 206.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.36M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.42% stake in the company. Shares short for WSC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.54M with a Short Ratio of 8.54M, compared to 4.45M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.64 and $1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.89. EPS for the following year is $2.24, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.63 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $583.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $595.47M to a low estimate of $568.4M. As of the current estimate, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $581.64M, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $620.48M, an increase of 2.70% over than the figure of $0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $633.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $601.4M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.7B and the low estimate is $2.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.