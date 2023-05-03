Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $15.39 in the prior trading day, Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) closed at $15.21, down -1.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1725608 shares were traded. XRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.12.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On February 04, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 27, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when Gueden Jacques-Edouard sold 10,000 shares for $15.61 per share. The transaction valued at 156,100 led to the insider holds 28,125 shares of the business.

Palau Hernandez Margarita bought 10,000 shares of XRX for $155,489 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 15,500 shares after completing the transaction at $15.55 per share. On May 13, another insider, Shanker Naresh, who serves as the SVP, Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 10,700 shares for $17.16 each. As a result, the insider received 183,580 and left with 11,094 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XRX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.43B and an Enterprise Value of 5.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XRX has reached a high of $19.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.43M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 156.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.45M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.50% stake in the company. Shares short for XRX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.7M with a Short Ratio of 7.70M, compared to 6.12M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.91% and a Short% of Float of 6.78%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, XRX’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.00, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.67.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 5 analysts recommending between $2 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.76B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.79B to a low estimate of $1.73B. As of the current estimate, Xerox Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.72B, a decrease of -1.70% less than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.71B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.11B, down -1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.93B and the low estimate is $6.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.