XOM (Exxon Mobil Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) closed at $110.10 in the last session, down -3.99% from day before closing price of $114.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24309002 shares were traded. XOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $113.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.29.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XOM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 20, 2023, HSBC Securities reiterated its Hold rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $113.50 to $115.50.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 19, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $144.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Talley Darrin L sold 2,500 shares for $115.50 per share. The transaction valued at 288,750 led to the insider holds 31,772 shares of the business.

Fox Leonard M. sold 12,000 shares of XOM for $1,256,194 on Dec 15. The Vice President and Controller now owns 188,497 shares after completing the transaction at $104.68 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Talley Darrin L, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $105.00 each. As a result, the insider received 262,500 and left with 34,272 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XOM now has a Market Capitalization of 481.76B and an Enterprise Value of 493.31B. As of this moment, Exxon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XOM has reached a high of $119.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XOM traded on average about 16.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 4.14B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.06B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for XOM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 37.82M with a Short Ratio of 37.82M, compared to 35.15M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for XOM is 3.64, which was 3.58 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.31. The current Payout Ratio is 26.70% for XOM, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 18, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.81 and a low estimate of $2.06, while EPS last year was $4.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.44, with high estimates of $3.35 and low estimates of $1.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.03 and $8.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.11. EPS for the following year is $9.66, with 24 analysts recommending between $12.87 and $5.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $88.86B. It ranges from a high estimate of $131.81B to a low estimate of $61.98B. As of the current estimate, Exxon Mobil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $115.68B, an estimated decrease of -23.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.38B, a decrease of -19.40% over than the figure of -$23.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.42B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $583.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $251.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $370.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $413.68B, down -10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $363.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $564.34B and the low estimate is $261.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.