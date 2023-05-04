0 analysts offer recommendations for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) stock

As of close of business last night, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s stock clocked out at $31.96, down -4.60% from its previous closing price of $33.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14129995 shares were traded. WBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.87.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WBA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on February 23, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on November 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when BREWER ROSALIND G bought 10,000 shares for $33.95 per share. The transaction valued at 339,510 led to the insider holds 369,945 shares of the business.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 15,475,166 shares of WBA for $468,897,530 on Mar 01. The 10% Owner now owns 10,771,926 shares after completing the transaction at $30.30 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 5,961,534 shares for $165.08 each. As a result, the insider received 984,130,033 and left with 33,659,180 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WBA now has a Market Capitalization of 30.43B and an Enterprise Value of 66.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBA has reached a high of $45.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.49.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WBA traded 6.63M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 862.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 714.48M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WBA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 30.1M with a Short Ratio of 30.10M, compared to 31.83M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.49% and a Short% of Float of 4.21%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.92, WBA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.88. The current Payout Ratio is 38.21% for WBA, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.57 and $4.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.52. EPS for the following year is $4.81, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.9 and $4.74.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $34.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.06B to a low estimate of $33.45B. As of the current estimate, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.6B, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.45B, an increase of 6.20% over than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.9B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $135.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $136.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $132.7B, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $143.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.72B and the low estimate is $140.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.