10 analysts offer recommendations for trivago N.V. (TRVG) stock

The price of trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) closed at $1.17 in the last session, down -15.22% from day before closing price of $1.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1050780 shares were traded. TRVG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1700.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRVG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 02, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.65.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRVG now has a Market Capitalization of 485.33M and an Enterprise Value of 215.44M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRVG has reached a high of $2.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5192, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4505.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRVG traded on average about 272.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 262.26k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 350.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.26M. Insiders hold about 33.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRVG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 406.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 390.21k on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $123.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $144.98M to a low estimate of $130.06M. As of the current estimate, trivago N.V.’s year-ago sales were $103.58M, an estimated increase of 19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $177.79M, an increase of 20.50% over than the figure of $19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $195.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $163.55M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRVG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $739.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $627.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $684.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $583.83M, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $740.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $817.76M and the low estimate is $682.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.