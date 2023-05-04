21 analysts offer recommendations for Wingstop Inc. (WING) stock

The price of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) closed at $217.95 in the last session, up 9.35% from day before closing price of $199.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+18.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2315307 shares were traded. WING stock price reached its highest trading level at $221.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $196.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WING’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on February 24, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $190.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Anand Krishnan sold 862 shares for $173.21 per share. The transaction valued at 149,311 led to the insider holds 3,639 shares of the business.

Carona Marisa sold 4,485 shares of WING for $762,898 on Feb 24. The SVP & Chief US Franchise Ops now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $170.10 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Upshaw Donnie, who serves as the SVP Corp Restaurants & CPO of the company, sold 1,088 shares for $172.50 each. As a result, the insider received 187,681 and left with 6,007 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WING now has a Market Capitalization of 5.29B and an Enterprise Value of 5.82B. As of this moment, Wingstop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 123.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 93.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 57.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WING has reached a high of $205.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 182.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 151.54.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WING traded on average about 646.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 821.36k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 29.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 117.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WING as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 2.71M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.46% and a Short% of Float of 10.76%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WING is 0.76, which was 0.72 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.44.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.01 and $1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.92. EPS for the following year is $2.32, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.44 and $2.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $99.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $103.9M to a low estimate of $90.2M. As of the current estimate, Wingstop Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.2M, an estimated increase of 30.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $99.67M, an increase of 19.00% less than the figure of $30.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $107.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $96.07M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WING’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $430.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $402M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $410.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $357.52M, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $469.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $483.31M and the low estimate is $457.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.