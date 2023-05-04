30 analysts offer recommendations for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) stock

The closing price of T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) was $139.91 for the day, down -0.32% from the previous closing price of $140.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5447787 shares were traded. TMUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $141.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $139.69.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TMUS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Scotiabank Upgraded its Sector Perform to Sector Outperform on July 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $153 to $167.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Ray Neville R sold 46,202 shares for $150.08 per share. The transaction valued at 6,933,996 led to the insider holds 250,642 shares of the business.

Ray Neville R sold 700 shares of TMUS for $105,000 on Apr 10. The President, Technology now owns 296,844 shares after completing the transaction at $150.00 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, Osvaldik Peter, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $150.00 each. As a result, the insider received 3,000,000 and left with 80,476 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMUS now has a Market Capitalization of 171.84B and an Enterprise Value of 277.33B. As of this moment, T-Mobile’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMUS has reached a high of $154.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 144.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 143.84.

Shares Statistics:

TMUS traded an average of 5.24M shares per day over the past three months and 5.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.22B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 589.74M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TMUS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 31.34M with a Short Ratio of 31.34M, compared to 22.61M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 4.80%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TMUS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 30, 2013. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.94 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.91, with high estimates of $2.03 and low estimates of $1.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.1 and $5.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.05. EPS for the following year is $9.66, with 24 analysts recommending between $11.61 and $6.39.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.25B to a low estimate of $19B. As of the current estimate, T-Mobile US Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.7B, an estimated decrease of -0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.78B, a decrease of -1.10% less than the figure of -$0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.47B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $83.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $78.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $79.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $79.57B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $86.4B and the low estimate is $80.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.