A correction may be in store for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) shares?

After finishing at $20.55 in the prior trading day, Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) closed at $20.49, down -0.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5237274 shares were traded. LNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.43.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LNC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $29 from $35 previously.

On January 06, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $36.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $46.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Kennedy John Christopher sold 1,500 shares for $30.79 per share. The transaction valued at 46,185 led to the insider holds 20,336 shares of the business.

Connelly Deirdre P bought 3,000 shares of LNC for $112,230 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 4,000 shares after completing the transaction at $37.41 per share. On May 31, another insider, GLASS DENNIS R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $58.13 each. As a result, the insider received 2,906,500 and left with 558,622 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LNC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.57B and an Enterprise Value of 7.67B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNC has reached a high of $65.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 169.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.12M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LNC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.07M with a Short Ratio of 7.07M, compared to 7.94M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.17% and a Short% of Float of 4.76%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LNC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.80, compared to 1.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.25.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.03 and a low estimate of $1.64, while EPS last year was $1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.16, with high estimates of $2.3 and low estimates of $2.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.8 and $7.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.33. EPS for the following year is $9.4, with 15 analysts recommending between $10.3 and $8.07.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $4.6B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.74B to a low estimate of $4.54B. As of the current estimate, Lincoln National Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.72B, an estimated decrease of -2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.68B, an increase of 0.70% over than the figure of -$2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.61B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.66B, up 0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.12B and the low estimate is $19.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.