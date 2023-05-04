A glimpse at Zebra Technologies Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

The price of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) closed at $258.50 in the last session, up 1.20% from day before closing price of $255.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 709999 shares were traded. ZBRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $265.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $254.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZBRA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 124.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on April 25, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $326 from $311 previously.

On March 30, 2023, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $375.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on February 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $319 to $313.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Cho Michael sold 1,600 shares for $292.38 per share. The transaction valued at 467,808 led to the insider holds 3,168 shares of the business.

Williams Stephen Edgar sold 2,331 shares of ZBRA for $765,735 on Aug 04. The Chief Global Ops & Services now owns 1,976 shares after completing the transaction at $328.50 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZBRA now has a Market Capitalization of 15.63B and an Enterprise Value of 17.72B. As of this moment, Zebra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZBRA has reached a high of $378.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $224.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 295.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 290.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZBRA traded on average about 310.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 438.72k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.34M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ZBRA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 793.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 685.13k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.44 and a low estimate of $3.33, while EPS last year was $4.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.29, with high estimates of $4.61 and low estimates of $3.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.1 and $15.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.26. EPS for the following year is $19.42, with 13 analysts recommending between $23.2 and $17.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.45B to a low estimate of $1.36B. As of the current estimate, Zebra Technologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.47B, an estimated decrease of -4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.41B, a decrease of -4.90% less than the figure of -$4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.35B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZBRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.78B, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.35B and the low estimate is $5.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.