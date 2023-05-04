Abcam plc (ABCM) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

After finishing at $17.47 in the prior trading day, Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) closed at $17.55, up 0.46%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 848318 shares were traded. ABCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.40.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABCM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 252.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On November 16, 2020, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $21.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABCM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.75B and an Enterprise Value of 2.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 68.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABCM has reached a high of $18.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 625.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 545.23k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 228.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 214.28M. Insiders hold about 6.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ABCM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 555.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 737.16k on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.