Agenus Inc. (AGEN) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

As of close of business last night, Agenus Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.49, up 5.67% from its previous closing price of $1.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8000739 shares were traded. AGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4000.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AGEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 28, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.

On December 16, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 16, 2021, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 435.59M and an Enterprise Value of 320.66M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGEN has reached a high of $3.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6265, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2986.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AGEN traded 5.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 304.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.86M. Insiders hold about 8.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AGEN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 23.88M with a Short Ratio of 24.23M, compared to 21.17M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.18% and a Short% of Float of 7.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$0.97.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $22.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.4M to a low estimate of $18.2M. As of the current estimate, Agenus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.94M, an estimated decrease of -11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.9M, an increase of 9.40% over than the figure of -$11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $108.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $98.02M, down -6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $98.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $124.66M and the low estimate is $77.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.