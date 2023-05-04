Amcor plc (AMCR)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

The price of Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) closed at $10.01 in the last session, down -8.33% from day before closing price of $10.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25284412 shares were traded. AMCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.79.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMCR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 672.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $10.80 from $11.60 previously.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 24, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.70.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when NAYAR ARUN sold 5,648 shares for $12.39 per share. The transaction valued at 69,971 led to the insider holds 75,072 shares of the business.

Long Nicholas T. sold 5,372 shares of AMCR for $66,622 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 29,769 shares after completing the transaction at $12.40 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Bertone Andrea E., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,246 shares for $12.40 each. As a result, the insider received 65,054 and left with 20,485 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMCR now has a Market Capitalization of 16.33B and an Enterprise Value of 22.87B. As of this moment, Amcor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMCR has reached a high of $13.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMCR traded on average about 8.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.48B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.47B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AMCR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 28.66M with a Short Ratio of 28.66M, compared to 27.95M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AMCR is 0.49, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.83B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.06B to a low estimate of $3.61B. As of the current estimate, Amcor plc’s year-ago sales were $3.91B, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.7B, an increase of 4.50% over than the figure of -$2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.5B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.54B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.03B and the low estimate is $14.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.