An average trading volume for Edgio Inc. (EGIO) has been steady over the recent period.

The closing price of Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) was $0.58 for the day, up 1.56% from the previous closing price of $0.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0089 from its previous closing price. On the day, 737190 shares were traded. EGIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5967 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5600.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of EGIO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5.75 to $2.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGIO now has a Market Capitalization of 159.59M and an Enterprise Value of 226.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGIO has reached a high of $3.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8452, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8872.

Shares Statistics:

EGIO traded an average of 892.38K shares per day over the past three months and 848.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 220.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.11M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EGIO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.36M with a Short Ratio of 3.36M, compared to 1.98M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $111.46M to a low estimate of $107M. As of the current estimate, Edgio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $62.88M, an estimated increase of 73.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.77M, an increase of 77.30% over than the figure of $73.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $105.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $364.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $360.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $362.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $217.63M, up 66.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $442.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $450.9M and the low estimate is $429M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.