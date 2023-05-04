An average trading volume for Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) has been steady over the recent period.

As of close of business last night, Porch Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.85, up 2.33% from its previous closing price of $0.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0193 from its previous closing price. On the day, 684617 shares were traded. PRCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8893 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8172.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRCH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on March 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $4 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Park West Asset Management LLC sold 2,600,000 shares for $1.27 per share. The transaction valued at 3,302,000 led to the insider holds 9,667,707 shares of the business.

Ehrlichman Matt bought 184,093 shares of PRCH for $235,234 on Mar 17. The CEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER now owns 10,694,304 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Jan 25, another insider, Park West Asset Management LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 407,874 shares for $2.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 940,965 and bolstered with 12,267,707 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRCH now has a Market Capitalization of 130.44M and an Enterprise Value of 323.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRCH has reached a high of $4.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5344, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0518.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRCH traded 1.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.82M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRCH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.56M with a Short Ratio of 12.56M, compared to 10.47M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.28% and a Short% of Float of 21.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.93 and -$1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$1.37.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $69.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.8M to a low estimate of $61.38M. As of the current estimate, Porch Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $62.56M, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.2M, an increase of 21.80% over than the figure of $11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $92.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.99M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $340.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $330.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $336.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $275.95M, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $409.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $462.4M and the low estimate is $381.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.