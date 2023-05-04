An overall feel about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) stock in the current moment?

The closing price of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) was $31.29 for the day, down -1.11% from the previous closing price of $31.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5072331 shares were traded. W stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.70.

Ratios:

Our analysis of W’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 23, 2023, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $38.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on January 23, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $63.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Netzer Thomas sold 2,913 shares for $30.96 per share. The transaction valued at 90,177 led to the insider holds 96,919 shares of the business.

Schaferkordt Anke sold 686 shares of W for $21,105 on May 02. The Director now owns 9,976 shares after completing the transaction at $30.77 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Tan Fiona, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 7,375 shares for $35.44 each. As a result, the insider received 261,373 and left with 55,741 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, W now has a Market Capitalization of 3.95B and an Enterprise Value of 6.82B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, W has reached a high of $91.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.64.

Shares Statistics:

W traded an average of 5.03M shares per day over the past three months and 4.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.78M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 118.60% stake in the company. Shares short for W as of Apr 13, 2023 were 24.07M with a Short Ratio of 24.07M, compared to 25.34M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.77% and a Short% of Float of 47.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 28 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.31 and a low estimate of -$3.64, while EPS last year was -$1.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.05, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$2.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.4 and -$10.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.36. EPS for the following year is -$2.48, with 29 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$8.97.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 29 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.01B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, Wayfair Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.99B, an estimated decrease of -8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 29 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.08B, a decrease of -6.20% over than the figure of -$8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.93B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for W’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.22B, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.88B and the low estimate is $11.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.